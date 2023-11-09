Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 7,343 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,615 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,343 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $342,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its position in Adobe by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 6,309 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 16.6% in the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $586.60. The stock had a trading volume of 200,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,109,350. The business’s 50 day moving average is $540.14 and its 200-day moving average is $488.47. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.87 and a 52 week high of $595.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $267.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.68, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $602.11.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.