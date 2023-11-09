Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Trims Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,911 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.4% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $10,728,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.67. 163,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,672,393. The firm has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.25. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $44.24 and a one year high of $54.38.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

