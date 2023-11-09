Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.35.

Several research firms have weighed in on DNUT. Bank of America cut their target price on Krispy Kreme from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Krispy Kreme Trading Up 0.1 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNUT. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 100.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Krispy Kreme by 28.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Krispy Kreme by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNUT opened at $13.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.05. Krispy Kreme has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $408.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Krispy Kreme Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is -140.00%.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

Featured Stories

