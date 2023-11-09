Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.31 to $0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65 billion to $1.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.68 billion.

Krispy Kreme Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Krispy Kreme stock opened at $13.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.05. Krispy Kreme has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $16.22.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $408.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.89 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Krispy Kreme will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. Krispy Kreme’s payout ratio is currently -140.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.35.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Krispy Kreme by 135.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 3.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 277,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 14,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

