Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) PT Raised to $19.00 at Susquehanna

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $15.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kyndryl from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Kyndryl Price Performance

Shares of Kyndryl stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,815. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.30. Kyndryl has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kyndryl will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kyndryl

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kyndryl by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,604,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Kyndryl during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kyndryl by 34.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 116,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 30,050 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Kyndryl by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 524,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after buying an additional 9,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

