LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Initiates Coverage on Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Equities researchers at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.44.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of POR stock opened at $40.53 on Thursday. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.59.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Anne Frances Mersereau sold 10,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $480,946.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,255.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portland General Electric

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POR. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

See Also

