Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $175.00 million-$185.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $177.25 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LTRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lantronix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lantronix from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Lantronix in a report on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lantronix has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.80.

NASDAQ LTRX traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.36. 40,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,778. The company has a market cap of $161.71 million, a PE ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Lantronix has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.32.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Lantronix had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $33.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. Research analysts expect that Lantronix will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip G. Brace purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.33 per share, with a total value of $53,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,960. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 95.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Lantronix by 2,730.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the second quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

