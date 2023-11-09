Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L Purchases 100,000 Shares

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Free Report) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $542,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,298,704 shares in the company, valued at $34,138,975.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Lazydays Stock Performance
Shares of LAZY opened at $5.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $15.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.32.
Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $280.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.30 million. Lazydays had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazydays
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LAZY shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Lazydays from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Lazydays from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.
About Lazydays
Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.
