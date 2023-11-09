Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L Purchases 100,000 Shares

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Free Report) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $542,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,298,704 shares in the company, valued at $34,138,975.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lazydays Stock Performance

Shares of LAZY opened at $5.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $15.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.32.

Get Lazydays alerts:

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $280.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.30 million. Lazydays had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazydays

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Lazydays by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Lazydays by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lazydays by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 469,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lazydays by 11.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 152,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 15,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lazydays by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,403,000 after acquiring an additional 20,061 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LAZY shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Lazydays from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Lazydays from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LAZY

About Lazydays

(Get Free Report)

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.