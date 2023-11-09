Lee Financial Co Acquires 25,963 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 11,964.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,963 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 47.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,081,000 after buying an additional 510,865 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Enbridge by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,955,000 after buying an additional 112,553 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Enbridge by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.77. 672,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,340,656. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.28 and a 200 day moving average of $35.67. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $42.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 236.94%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENB. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

