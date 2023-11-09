Lee Financial Co Buys 1,015 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OKE. First Command Bank increased its stake in ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on OKE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.09.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.9 %

ONEOK stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.20. The stock had a trading volume of 614,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,437,334. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.75. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $71.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.71.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

