Lee Financial Co Buys 1,127 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.4% of Lee Financial Co’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lee Financial Co owned about 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $7,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,656,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,317,362 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,211,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,385,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,630,000 after buying an additional 435,368 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 374.5% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 468,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after buying an additional 369,447 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,557,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHM stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.78. 91,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,729. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.87 and a twelve month high of $74.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

