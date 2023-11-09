Lee Financial Co Buys 793 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after purchasing an additional 63,358,143 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,064,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $658,835,000 after acquiring an additional 930,876 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $649,796,000 after acquiring an additional 136,216 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Williams Companies by 85.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 17.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,383,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $429,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $35.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,367,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,729,538. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.44 and a 200-day moving average of $32.78. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $36.32. The stock has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

