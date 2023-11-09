Lee Financial Co Decreases Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Lee Financial Co reduced its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BX. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $17,568,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 59.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at $53,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,971,309. The company has a market cap of $69.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $116.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.22.

In other news, insider Lower Holdings L.P. Juno sold 2,598,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $72,241,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lower Holdings L.P. Juno sold 2,598,609 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $72,241,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,411,551 shares of company stock valued at $200,784,548 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

