Lee Financial Co Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Lee Financial Co cut its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,785 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 62.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VICI. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.36.

VICI Properties stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.36. 1,129,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,433,921. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $35.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.46%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

