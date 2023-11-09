Lee Financial Co Has $299,000 Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Lee Financial Co cut its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the second quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 166.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 44.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

NYSE:SLF traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.81. The company had a trading volume of 98,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,425. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.38. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $43.53 and a one year high of $53.21.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

