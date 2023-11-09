Lee Financial Co Invests $742,000 in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 119.7% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 94.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Michael Joseph Nolan sold 30,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,786 shares in the company, valued at $15,298,372.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,761. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.29. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $45.51.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 16.08%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 74.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

