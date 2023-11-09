Lee Financial Co Lowers Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Lee Financial Co reduced its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 47.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,377 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.2% of Lee Financial Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHY remained flat at $81.10 on Thursday. 551,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,283,865. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $82.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

