Lee Financial Co Lowers Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Lee Financial Co trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 21.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,332,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,150 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,394,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,870,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,372,000 after buying an additional 549,869 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,295,000 after buying an additional 400,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,530,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,124,000 after acquiring an additional 372,615 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.49. 32,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,281. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.62. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.37 and a one year high of $47.49.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

