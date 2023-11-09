Lee Financial Co Lowers Stock Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Lee Financial Co lowered its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,787 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of NEP stock traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.33. 1,725,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.73. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $20.17 and a fifty-two week high of $81.32.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.8675 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.26%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 260.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $62.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.20.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

