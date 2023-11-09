Lee Financial Co Purchases 1,699 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 8,090.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in BlackRock by 98,608.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,883,117,000 after acquiring an additional 96,674,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BlackRock by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,249,634,000 after purchasing an additional 129,335 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,664,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,778,039,000 after buying an additional 41,280 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,915,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,463,536,000 after buying an additional 15,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $657.07. The stock had a trading volume of 78,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,386. The firm has a market cap of $98.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $653.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $674.81. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $764.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLK

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.