Lee Financial Co Purchases 27,159 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lee Financial Co grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,159 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 15.2% of Lee Financial Co’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $86,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Verde Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,934,000 after buying an additional 14,386 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,555,000 after acquiring an additional 38,307 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IVV traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $438.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,002,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,222,995. The company has a market capitalization of $339.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $376.49 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $435.57 and a 200-day moving average of $435.72.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

