Lee Financial Co Sells 1,010 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Lee Financial Co decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $940,239,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751,662 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after buying an additional 8,540,248 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,432.8% in the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 5,307,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,380,000 after buying an additional 5,098,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684,443 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $50.09. The company had a trading volume of 673,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,645,200. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.12.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.