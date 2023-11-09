Lee Financial Co Sells 2,708 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Lee Financial Co lessened its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth about $30,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $12,056,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,785,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $93,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $12,056,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,785,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $124.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.93. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $87.99 and a 52 week high of $130.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on BAH shares. Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $123.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

