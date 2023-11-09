Lee Financial Co Trims Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Lee Financial Co lowered its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,571 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Lee Financial Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.23. 1,149,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,137,794. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.04. The stock has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $31.62 and a 12-month high of $36.85.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.