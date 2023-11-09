Lido Staked ETH Market Capitalization Achieves $18.24 Billion (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 9th. During the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be purchased for about $2,036.30 or 0.05415520 BTC on exchanges. Lido Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $18.24 billion and $26.53 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lido Staked ETH Profile

Lido Staked ETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 8,955,619 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 8,956,492.76149089. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,909.60806599 USD and is up 2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $11,565,818.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

