LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

LightPath Technologies Stock Performance

LightPath Technologies stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.82 million, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54. LightPath Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $2.00.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. On average, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 845,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 69.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,241,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. 43.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

