Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC lifted their price target on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.50.

Linde Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $392.28. The company had a trading volume of 81,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,936. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $302.17 and a twelve month high of $395.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $379.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

