Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Downgraded to Sec Perform Spec Market Wgt at National Bank Financial

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform spec market weight” rating to a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LEV. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Lion Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 4th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $2.00 to $2.35 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lion Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.59.

Lion Electric Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lion Electric

Lion Electric stock opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.84. Lion Electric has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $382.24 million, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.18.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richelieu Gestion SA increased its position in shares of Lion Electric by 33.9% during the second quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA now owns 1,623,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 411,446 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lion Electric by 11.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,336,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 138,721 shares in the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC increased its position in shares of Lion Electric by 30.4% during the first quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 1,212,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 282,811 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Lion Electric by 69.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 349,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Lion Electric by 2,691.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 775,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 747,831 shares in the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

