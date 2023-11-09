LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $40.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. LiveRamp traded as high as $36.76 and last traded at $36.15, with a volume of 182923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

In other LiveRamp news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 9,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $294,611.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 116,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,635,639.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 214.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 52.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 12,017.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Stock Up 20.1 %

The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.06.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $154.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.00 million. Analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

