Loews Co. (NYSE:L) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

Loews Price Performance

Shares of NYSE L opened at $64.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Loews has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $65.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.72 and its 200 day moving average is $61.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Loews in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on Loews

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total transaction of $35,096.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total transaction of $35,096.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,947.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan C. Locker bought 15,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.75 per share, with a total value of $1,011,712.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,712.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Loews

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Loews during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Loews by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Loews in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 29.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Loews

(Get Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.