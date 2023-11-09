Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $80.32

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $80.32 and last traded at $80.24, with a volume of 156708 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.71.

LOGI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Logitech International from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Logitech International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $1.1876 per share. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.98. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International in the third quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 249.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Logitech International during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. 38.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

