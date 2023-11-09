Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,908 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,439 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment House LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 52,466 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,842,000 after acquiring an additional 27,403 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 57,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 27,089 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 51,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $194.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $112.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $237.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.59.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 43.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.04.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.