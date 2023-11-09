Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $49.50 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.27.

LITE opened at $42.87 on Thursday. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $65.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.92.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a positive return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $317.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.98 million. Analysts predict that Lumentum will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Lumentum by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 9,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Lumentum by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 303,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,219,000 after acquiring an additional 14,032 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,643,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 153,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,714,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

