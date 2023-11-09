Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $350-$380 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $314.04 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LITE shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Lumentum from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $51.50 to $49.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.97.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $42.87 on Thursday. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $65.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.92.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $317.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.98 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 39.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Lumentum by 2,189.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 14.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

