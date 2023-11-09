Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.07.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Lyft from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $10.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.40. Lyft has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $18.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.79.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 30.87% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lyft will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft

In related news, Director Logan Green sold 7,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $89,941.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 472,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,410,776.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Logan Green sold 7,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $89,941.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 472,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,410,776.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 14,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $168,808.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,422,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,065,128.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 205,726 shares of company stock worth $2,247,945 and have sold 43,733 shares worth $486,348. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Lyft by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Lyft by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,005 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lyft by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,865 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

