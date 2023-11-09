Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires 1,550 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,254 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 36.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 77,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 20,711 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.9% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $591,000. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.2% during the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,943,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,521,000 after purchasing an additional 64,599 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.35.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DHI traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.29. The stock had a trading volume of 197,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895,637. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.74 and a 52-week high of $132.30. The firm has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.51 and its 200 day moving average is $114.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

