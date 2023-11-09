Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires Shares of 7,983 Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 5.3% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 169,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after buying an additional 8,499 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 5.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 75.4% in the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 21,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 9,199 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in Ameren by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 5,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $251,232.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,369 shares in the company, valued at $12,849,813.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.89.

Ameren Stock Performance

Ameren stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.99. The stock had a trading volume of 174,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,633. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $69.71 and a 12 month high of $92.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.02%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

