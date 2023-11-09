Machina Capital S.A.S. Boosts Stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 140.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Block were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 109.0% during the second quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Block by 6.6% during the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 24,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Block by 22.8% during the second quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 113,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 21,167 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Block by 329.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 37,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lane Generational LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 51,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Block from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Block from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Block from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.84.

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,584 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $192,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,319,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $35,532.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,696.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $192,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,330 shares in the company, valued at $12,319,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,222 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,326 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

SQ stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.83. 3,451,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,661,321. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.40. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $89.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.79 and a beta of 2.34.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

