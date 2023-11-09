Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys 6,855 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 706.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 504.0% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Argus lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $819,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,682 shares in the company, valued at $781,927.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total transaction of $819,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,682 shares in the company, valued at $781,927.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $3,725,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,557,048.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,348 shares of company stock worth $21,044,415. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.3 %

PSX stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.11. The company had a trading volume of 168,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,264. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $125.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.43. The stock has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

