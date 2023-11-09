Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $531,000 Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 3,400.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3,310.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of DGX stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.51. 45,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $119.59 and a 52 week high of $158.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.93.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.80.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

