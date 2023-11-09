Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $570,000 Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 125.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 99,189.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,795,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792,025 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $333,911,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 31.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,555,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,107,000 after buying an additional 851,164 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 948,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,094,000 after buying an additional 567,487 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 9.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,817,000 after acquiring an additional 540,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPT traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.93. The stock had a trading volume of 34,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,549. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $82.81 and a 1 year high of $127.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 191.39%.

CPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.69.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

