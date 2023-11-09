Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $791,000 Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 135.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,802 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,422,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196,843 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,398 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 98,074.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 52,181,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,451,000 after acquiring an additional 52,128,572 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,344,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,795 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,964,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $33.07. 406,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,279,260. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.37.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

