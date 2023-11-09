Machina Capital S.A.S. Increases Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.8% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.1% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BDX. Raymond James reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total value of $826,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,692.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total transaction of $238,847.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,109.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total value of $826,325.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,692.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,160 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $20.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $235.14. 1,131,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $218.82 and a 52-week high of $287.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.98. The company has a market cap of $68.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.55.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.06%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

