Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $688,000 in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter worth $84,675,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 1st quarter worth $61,799,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,221,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,569 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,693,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth $35,056,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,553,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Rollins news, Director Paul Russell Hardin purchased 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,927 shares in the company, valued at $285,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,553,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of ROL stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $37.75. The company had a trading volume of 172,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,851. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $45.04.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $840.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.35 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Rollins’s payout ratio is 62.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rollins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

