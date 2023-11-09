Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases 2,157 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its position in DTE Energy by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 462.0% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of DTE traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.10. 312,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,588. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $122.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.78. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.21.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

