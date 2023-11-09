Machina Capital S.A.S. Sells 1,391 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 72.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 60.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.52.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $11.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $923.01. The company had a trading volume of 296,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,806. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $487.19 and a 12-month high of $925.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $857.13 and its 200 day moving average is $822.46. The stock has a market cap of $380.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.07 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

