Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes $541,000 Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,340 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 44,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 48.9% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in AMETEK by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 178,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,946,000 after buying an additional 16,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 311.0% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on AME. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.75.

Shares of NYSE AME traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.76. 104,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,526. The firm has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.52 and a 1-year high of $164.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.50.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.12%.

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,438,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,339,481.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $251,257.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,523.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,438,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,339,481.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

