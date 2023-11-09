Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,797 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 63.9% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $172.10. 221,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.40. The company has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.00 and a 1-year high of $179.04.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 4.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNG

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.