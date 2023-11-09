Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Shelton Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 11.0% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In other news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE:VLO traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.04. 353,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,027,078. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

