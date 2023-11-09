Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) PT Lowered to $11.00

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 50.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Magnite from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Magnite from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet cut Magnite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Magnite from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Magnite from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Magnite currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of MGNI stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.32. The stock had a trading volume of 861,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,289. Magnite has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $15.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.40. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.23.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $134.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.56 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 38.65% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%.

In related news, Director Robert F. Spillane sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $201,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,424.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Magnite news, Director Robert F. Spillane sold 25,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $201,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,424.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Buonasera sold 5,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $46,709.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 207,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,170.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,444 shares of company stock valued at $449,210 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Magnite during the 2nd quarter valued at about $393,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Magnite by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 88.5% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 15,862 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Magnite by 108.7% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Magnite by 17.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,030,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,721,000 after acquiring an additional 307,982 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

